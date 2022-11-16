Netflix users were reporting issues with the streaming service on Wednesday evening.

Subscribers were left unable to watch their favourite films and TV shows after the platform appeared to go down.

According to Down Detector, issues started at just before 9pm with users complaining that they couldn't get the app or video streaming to load.

Problems were recorded by Netflix users across the UK on Down Detector including in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester.

User reports indicate Netflix is having problems since 8:52 PM GMT. https://t.co/B4AxuCPQsl RT if you're also having problems #Netflixdown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) November 16, 2022

Netflix not loading - is it down?





Of the problems reported, 48% related to problems with the server connection while 27% reported problems with the app.

A further 26% of problems were linked to Netflix's video streaming.

Some viewers have taken to social media for help and to vent their frustrations.

One user wrote: "Of course Netflix is down after I’ve heated up my food and sat on the sofa."

A second person added: "Netflix down or what ?"

A third streamer asked: "Uhm...is Netflix down?"

You can use the heat map on Down Detector to see if you are in one of the worst affected areas via the Down Detector website.

Down Detector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

You can visit the Downdetector Methodology to learn more about how it detected problems.

For more advice and guidance, visit the Netflix website.