Ant and Dec have hinted that Olivia Attwood could possibly return to the I'm A Celeb jungle in the future.

The popular ITV presenters suggested that the Love Island star might make a comeback on a future series of the hit reality show.

The former Love Island contestant, 31, was the first person from the dating show to sign up for I’m a Celebrity but had to quit 24 hours into the series on medical grounds.

In her first interview since leaving the camp, Olivia opened up that she was rushed to A&E as her blood tests revealed she had anaemia.

The reality TV star also revealed to This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that she'd "love to" go back to the jungle but she wasn't sure her schedule would allow her to.

I'm A Celeb fans have been feeling her absence with many taking to social media to vent their frustrations and some even taking the issue to the hosts themselves.

During an Instagram Live after Monday night's episode of I'm A Celeb, a user asked the duo: “Can you bring Olivia back next year? We are missing a feisty female.”

To which, Ant responded: “That's not a bad idea! I'm going to put that to the powers that be at the end of this show and hopefully I'll have an answer sometime tomorrow.”

In her first television interview since leaving the jungle, @oliviajade_att reveals she was 'devastated' after having to leave I'm a Celebrity. 💛 pic.twitter.com/7PTkcOggJ8 — This Morning (@thismorning) November 14, 2022

Following Olivia's departure, two latecomers entered the camp - comedian Seann Walsh and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The West Suffolk MP has faced a lot of criticism from the public as well as his fellow campmates and politicians since he signed up for the ITV reality show.

During Monday's episode, the presenters also launched a new experiment involving Matt Hancock and a Lettuce.

The ITV show hosts unveiled the vegetable, named Spud, as they asked what would last longer - the lettuce or Mr Hancock as camp leader.

The lettuce experiment is inspired by Daily Star's hilarious live feed last month where the news outlet tested whether the 60p vegetable would outlast then-Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The following day, a plane organised by the campaign group 38 degrees, circled the Australian camp with a 35ft banner that appeared to address the former health secretary, reading: “Covid bereaved say get out of here!”