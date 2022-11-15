Covid Campaigners have flown a plane over the I'm A Celeb camp with a message to Matt Hancock.

The plane bore a 35ft banner that appeared to address the former health secretary, reading: “Covid bereaved say get out of here!”

Organised by the campaign group 38 Degrees, who are working Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, the plance circled the Australian camp for two hours on Tuesday.

A noise complaint to the pilot was received, according to the organisation, suggesting that the protest didn't go unheard in the jungle.

38 Degrees/PA (Image: 38 Degrees/PA)

Matt Hancock gets message from campaigners flying plane over I'm A Celeb camp

The West Suffolk MP has faced a lot of criticism from the public as well as his fellow campmates and politicians since he signed up for the ITV reality show.

In June 2021, the politician resigned from the cabinet after he was caught breaking coronavirus social distancing rules by having an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.

During the show, he has since said it was a “mistake” and he “fell in love,” adding that he was looking for “a bit of forgiveness”.

Matthew McGregor, chief executive of 38 Degrees, said: “No one has forgotten how Matt Hancock conducted himself during the Covid-19 pandemic, not the general public, not his campmates, and certainly not those who lost loved ones.

“Our message emblazoned across the skies makes crystal clear to Matt Hancock, you should be representing the people of West Suffolk and giving Covid Bereaved Families the answers they deserve, rather than playing games for dingo dollars and plastic stars.”

Mr Hancock has been voted to take part in six Bushtucker trials in a row which have seen him dodging critters, snakes and eating the likes of a camel's penis and cow's anus as he tried to secure as many stars as possible for the camp.

READ MORE: Harry Redknapp says I'm A Celeb fans want to see Matt Hancock suffer

READ MORE: Matt Hancock faces 'biggest fear' as MP takes on 6th I'm A Celeb trial in a row

A spokesperson for Matt Hancock said: “Matt continues to support the Covid inquiry and he’ll continue to meet all the deadlines.

“Matt has already handed over his phone and given full access to all his emails and text messages, when requested by Parliament.

“The second reading of Matt’s Dyslexia Screening and Teacher Training Bill is just days after I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! finishes.

“By going on the show, Matt hopes to raise the profile of his dyslexia campaign and will use the platform to talk about an issue he really cares about in front of millions of people.

“Matt is determined that no child should leave primary school not knowing if they have dyslexia.”

ITV is not commenting, PA News has reported.