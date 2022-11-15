Black Friday is coming soon and if you are an NHS staff member you'll be able to make the most of several discounts.

On the NHS Discounts Offers website, there are savings for big brands like Nando's, Starbucks, EE, Asda, Glossybox and many more.

Steve Bater, spokesman for the NHS Money Saving blog, NHS Discount Offers said: "It's great that some well known UK brands have been kind enough to offer NHS staff that little bit extra discount this year on their purchases.

"After the year NHS staff have had working long hours which of course will continue throughout the Christmas period any savings no matter how small will be extremely welcome."

NHS staff can get savings at a number of big brands (Image: PA)

Here's what NHS staff can make the most of ahead of the official day on Friday, November 25.

NHS Black Friday discounts 2022

EE

EE is offering NHS staff a 20% discount on monthly plans, as well as a number of rewards and savings on phones on Black Friday.

Look Fantastic

Look Fantastic is offering NHS staff 22% off their online Christmas shop, where all you have to do is sign up to gain access to a code that you can use at checkout.

Glossybox

Glossybox is offering 40% off their Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar (worth over £400) for December when you sign up for NHS Discount Offers and get their code.

Simply Cook

Simply Cook is currently offering their first Simply Cook box for free to NHS staff this Christmas. The only thing that NHS staff will need to pay for their first box is £1 postage.

Nando's

Nando's is currently offering a 20% NHS Discount during the Christmas period, although this is limited to orders up to £20.

Therefore the maximum saving you can make is £4 but it is available to use every day.

TUI Holidays

NHS staff can get an extra £100 off summer and winter holidays for 2023/2024.

This can be done by going through the 'Holidays for Heroes' section on their website here.

AO

NHS staff can get 10% off Large Kitchen Appliances at AO with a code from NHS Discount Offers this Black Friday.

Asda

ASDA is currently offering a 10% discount to NHS staff and emergency services workers who have a Blue Light Card this Christmas.

McDonald's

NHS staff are still able to get 20% off their meals at Mcdonald's this Christmas until December 31.

Simply download the My Mcdonald's app and sign up with your NHS email. You will then need to verify your NHS email within the My McDonalds app.

Starbucks

NHS staff can enjoy 10% off their bill at Starbucks if they show a valid Blue Light Card.

Check out the NHS staff Black Friday offers on the NHS Discounts website here.