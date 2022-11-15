Vanessa Feltz has criticised Matt Hancock's reasons for going on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! for the 2022 series, saying that it is no way for him to secure "redemption" in the eyes of the public.

The broadcaster, who was writing in the Daily Express, said that “playing silly games on the small screen” did not achieve “any semblance of a worthwhile resurrection.”

Hancock is set to be in the jungle for a second full week, after being one of the latecomers to the show, along with Seann Walsh.

The former health secretary has faced plenty of Bushtucker trials, as voted for by the public, but this ended on Monday night's episode (November 14) with it being the first time that has happened since he joined.

Matt Hancock had the whip suspended upon information being revealed that he was going to take part in I'm a Celeb

Feltz has urged viewers of the show to not “confuse Hancock the politician with Hancock the performer”.

She wrote: "Winning over celeb pals and convincing viewers you’re not as repellent as you appeared, when on your best behaviour and aware there’s a lens pointing right at you, is no way to secure earthly redemption.

“If you truly seek forgiveness seek it from your wife and children.

“If you want rehabilitation, meet the families bereaved by Covid still seeking explanations for the decisions that robbed them of their loved ones.

“Let no one be foolish enough to think a stint playing silly games on the small screen achieves any semblance of a worthwhile resurrection.”

The broadcaster added that she felt sorry for Hancock's fellow campmates who would look like “cowards” for being friendly to Hancock and “bullies” if they were hostile.

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! continues airing on ITV at 9.15pm on Tuesday, November 15