We all love catching up on the latest must-see shows and films that social media can’t stop talking about.

And with endless TV channels and streaming services, it's pretty hard to run out of good enjoyable content.

Netflix reigns as one of the biggest and most popular streaming services due to its mammoth number of films and TV shows.

From the latest binge-worthy shows like the surprise hit Squid Game to the smash hit movie The Gray Man, there is endless content to watch on Netflix that will have you swapping your evening plans out for a night in, in front of the telly.

So you don’t have to go hunting for what you want to watch tonight, we’ve rounded up the newest shows and films added to Netflix this week.

This includes content that has been released over the last week, as well as what to expect from next week's offerings.

New to Netflix this week, November 14

Here are all the shows and films added over the last week that you can watch now:

Monday, November 14

The Hidden Lives of Pets: Season 1

Tuesday, November 15

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (2022)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (2022)

Run for the Money: Season 1

Wednesday, November 16

Off Track (2022)

One of Us Is Lying: Season 2

Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo (2022)

The Lost Lotteries (2022)

The Wonder (2022)

Thursday, November 17

1899: Season 1

Christmas With You (2022)

Dead to Me: Season 3

I Am Vanessa Guillen (2022)

Pepsi, Where's My Jet? (2022)

Friday, November 18

Elite: Season 6

Regin Supreme: Season 1

Slumberland (2022)

Somebody: Season 1

What’s coming to Netflix next week, November 19?





Here's everything that is dropping to Netflix over the next week.

Saturday, November 19

The Jonestown Haunting (2020)

Wednesday, November 23

Wednesday: Season 1

Blood Sex & Royalty (2022)

The Swimmers: (2022)

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (2022)

Thursday, November 24

First Love: Season 1

The Noel Diary (2022)

Friday, November 25

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich (2022)

Tuesday, November 29

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic (2022)

The Texas Killing Fields: Limited Series

Wednesday, November 30