Former lioness Jill Scott was caught taking a swipe at former health secretary Matt Hancock in the latest edition of ITV's I'm A Celebrity.

The dig came after the MP was made Camp Leader and began his duty of handing out jobs and rules.

Being in charge of the camp meant that Hancock is exempt from cleaning duties and all campsite chores.

But footballer Scott wanted to make sure the rules were clear asking Hancock "Just to be clear, are these guidelines or rules?"

Matt confirmed saying: "these are rules" adding "the law of the jungle, Jill".

Many were quick to pick up on Scott's quick wit as they took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One fan wrote: "Jill just won #ImACeleb with that one line!! "Are these guidelines or are these rules" mic drop!!!"

Whilst another wrote: "Jill Scott asking Matt Hancock whether his jungle jobs are rules or guidance has honestly made my day."

Matt Hancock becomes first camp leader in I'm A Celebrity

The former health secretary gained the title of first camp leader in the latest episode.

He compared the win to his time in the 2019 Conservation leadership election which he lost to Boris Johnson but said the ITV show's title "more than makes up for" losing.

Hancock won the title after taking on former England rugby player Mike Tindall who joked: "If I went home, and I'd lost to Matt Hancock, I'd be in so much s**t."

READ MORE: Olivia Attwood left I’m A Celebrity after anaemic diagnosis

Taking in their winners the MP said "Obviously, it's a great honour and privilege to be camp leader. I want to thank everybody who voted for me."

However, not all campmates were as excited as Hancock with soap star Sue Cleaver declaring "We now have a dictatorship."

Hancock and White were assigned tasks and were lucky enough to be exempt from tasks and even got to sleep inside the RV.