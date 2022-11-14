ITV's I'm A Celebrity presenter Dec Donnelly has revealed his surprising phobia in the latest episode of the hit show.

It came as MP Matt Hancock took on the fifth consecutive trial that saw him crawl through a tiny home filled with creepy crawlers.

As fellow presenter Ant McPartlin told Hancock "Inside this giant doll's house are four rooms.

"All you have to do Matt is crawl around, searching for stars. Every star that’s in your star bag at the end of time will count as a meal for camp."

But his co-host Dec quickly spotted his stage phobia as he saw a room filled with pigeons.

Telling Ant: "Pigeons. I don’t like it Ant, I don’t like it. It’s the 'flappiness' that gets me. I don’t like the beaks either."

But Hancock was not phased by the birds as he got the star and made his way to the next room, seeing him face his own phobia.

As he told the hosts as he searched the final room, saying: "Snakes, you know that I don’t like snakes. Oh my goodness, that’s alive!."

The former health secretary also gained the title of first camp leader on the latest episode.

As he compared the win to his time in the 2019 Conservation leadership election which he lost to Boris Johnson but said the ITV show's title "more than makes up for" losing.

Hancock won the title after taking on former England rugby player Mike Tindall who joked: "If I went home, and I'd lost to Matt Hancock, I'd be in so much s**t."

Taking in their winners the MP said "Obviously, it's a great honour and privilege to be camp leader. I want to thank everybody who voted for me."

However, not all campmates were as excited as Hancock with soap star Sue Cleaver declaring "We now have a dictatorship."

As Hancock and White were assigned tasks and were lucky enough to be exempt from tasks and even got to sleep inside the RV.