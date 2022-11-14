I'm A Celebrity officially has its first camp leader with former health secretary Matt Hancock taking the title.

The MP compared the win to his time in the 2019 Conservation leadership election which he lost to Boris Johnson but said the ITV show's title "more than makes up for" losing.

Hancock won the title after taking on former England rugby player Mike Tindall who joked: "If I went home, and I'd lost to Matt Hancock, I'd be in so much s**t."

Although the MP recruited ITV presenter and journalist Charlene White for the team despite their previous heated debates on Hancock breaking Covid-19 rules.

After fumbling around in the dark with no clue what he was doing, Matt is now the Camp Leader 🙃 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/lU7bj1Cepq — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 13, 2022

But the pair put their issues aside and worked together to become champions as Hancock told White: "We are definitely the underdogs".

Taking in their winners the MP said "Obviously, it's a great honour and privilege to be camp leader. I want to thank everybody who voted for me."

However, not all campmates were as excited as Hancock with soap star Sue Cleaver declaring "We now have a dictatorship."

As Hancock and White were assigned tasks and were lucky enough to be exempt from tasks and even got to sleep inside the RV.

The public also shared mixed reactions after Hancock won the title, with one viewer writing: "Just switched off. Can't watch him anymore. Not interested in the matt show. Boring and annoying in equal measures."

And another writing: "It’s getting boring now with Matt doing everything- let boy George, Chris, Sue bring as many stars back!"