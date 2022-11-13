Former health secretary Matt Hancock will be taking on his fifth consecutive challenge in the new I'm A Celebrity episode tonight.

Taking part in the House of Horror challenge, Hancock has to search through a trough of offal inside a room containing thousands of flies.

The preview for the Sunday episode shows the MP face the task as he's forced to navigate an "eerie house in the jungle” full of critters.

In the clip, he's seen climbing through a trapdoor into a room swarming with flies before approaching a trough.

“The thing you don’t know is this really smells too,” he tells co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

He gags as he plunges his hands into the offal.

McPartlin then says the room contains 2.5 million flies before joking that he counted them individually.

The latest episodes will also see the first camp leader for the series following the public vote.

Olivia Attwood reveals reason she had to leave camp after medical diagnostics

Just 24 hours after entering the I’m A Celebrity jungle, TV star Olivia Attwood was forced to leave the camp.

The star discovered that she was anaemic following a routine blood test taken before entering the jungle.

The test showed the star had low sodium and potassium levels, leading staff to immediately take her to the hospital.

Since her departure, Attwood has kept quiet but has now told the Mail On Sunday her real reason for leaving.

Saying: “I was so scared, I was like: ‘What the hell is wrong with me?’

“They couldn’t give me an answer, they just told me that they had to get me to the hospital immediately.

“The results were really, really low when they put them into their reader and they consulted with another doctor off-site.

“I had those bloods done in England before I left, and they were fine. I was confused and of course very, very worried.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV at 9pm.