I’m A Celeb returned to our screens tonight and viewers saw Scarlette Douglas and Matt Hancock sign to each other.

In the night, Scarlette woke to see a rat wandering around the camp and in the morning when she woke up Matt Hancock and Babatunde Aleshe were already awake.

She decided to sign to the pair that she had seen a rat in the camp and while Aleshe had no clue what the sign language meant, Matt managed to understand and reply in sign language.

Matt Hancock and Scarlette Douglas sign to each other in I’m A Celeb camp

Shortly after in the episode, Hancock and Hollyoaks actor, Owen Warner, tackled their first trial together.

The former Health Secretary has already completed a variety of trials but this one was the first that the other campmates have been able to watch as it happens.

With 11 stars up for grabs, the pair had to answer multiple choice questions.

Get them right and they won a star which is equal to a meal for camp but get it wrong and they lose a meal.

Lifelines were given to the celebs to use when they needed it but even with those, Hancock and Warner only managed to earn five out of the 11 stars.

I’m A Celeb continues on ITV at 9pm on Sunday, November 13.