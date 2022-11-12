Matt Hancock was voted for another Bushtucker trial by the public but in tonight’s episode he had the help of Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.

The Who Wants To Look Silly On Air? Trial saw Hancock covered in feathers and slime.

The 44-year-old wasn’t surprised at being chosen to take part in another trial as he laughed and said: “That was the most predictable outcome. It’s called looking silly on air, it will be me then.”

The other celebrities were invited to watch the trial unfold, making this the first trial where they’ve been able to do so this series.

Hancock and Warner had 11 stars to collect but only managed to secure a total of five.

Ant and Dec asked the former Health Secretary and Hollyoaks actor multiple choice questions which they had 60 seconds to complete.

They were also given lifelines to use when they were struggling to find the answer to questions.

The trial saw the campmates covered in feathers, custard, sauce and more.

Even those who were spectators got some surprises with Sue Cleaver also getting covered in slime.

Warner was disappointed to not have collected more stars, saying: “I’m not happy man, I’m covered in all sorts and we’ve only got five stars. He (Matt) was doing well until you got me on his team.”

I’m A Celeb continues on ITV at 9pm on Sunday, November 13.