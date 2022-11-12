Reality TV star Olivia Attwood has broken her silence after her shock exit from ITV’s I’m A Celebrity just 24 hours after entering the camp.

The Love Island star shared that she ‘cried’ when she was informed that she would not be able to return to the jungle.

Attwood was later seen at Brisban airport as she jetted off back to Manchester after she was forced to withdraw due to medical reasons.

It is believed that the 31-year-old contestant had raised concerns with the crew following a test celebs take behind the scenes.

But now Attwood has broken the silence and has spoken to the Mail Online about her early exit.

Saying: "I was absolutely devastated.

"I'm not a crier but I started to cry, it was so emotional, and I was heartbroken and gutted."

The reality show star will share her story in full very soon whilst she insisted it was not due to Covid.

Her team later shared with her two million followers that “Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement. She dreamed of doing 'I'm A Celebrity' for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first(just as we knew she would).

“However for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.”

Olivia is said to share her story tomorrow as she breaks the news on the real reason she was forced to leave the jungle.