Supermarket chain Asda has urged customers to sign up for their Christmas saving scheme to earn up to £15, but they’ll need to be quick as the scheme closes tomorrow.

The saving card is physical and works much like a gift card, letting you top it up and get a bonus based on how much you save.

Customers can get a bonus once they’ve saved £30 with the scheme topping out at £15 for saving £280 or more.

However, the card and bonus can only be used in Asda or George in-store or online.

The rewards are based on your total savings and not you’re spending.

How to join the Asda Christmas Scheme

Shoppers can join the scheme by ordering a card on the Asda website or picking one up in-store.

However, to get the £15 you need to have a certain amount of money on your card with the cut-off time of 5pm November 13.

The bonus will then be deposited into cards by 9am on November 14.

The maximum bonus is £15 however there are other savings available to, with the breakdown of:

£1 bonus when you save between £30 and £79

£3 bonus when you save between £80 and £129

£6 bonus when you save between £130 and £179

£9 bonus when you save between £180 and £229

£12 bonus when you save between £230 and £279

£15 bonus when you save £280 or more

