Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver told the 'most incredible story' about meeting her birth mother on I'm A Celeb.

The soap actor, 59, opened up to her campmates on Friday's episode on the hit ITV reality series about how a chance encounter at an audition led to a reconciliation with her birth mother.

Cleaver is best known for playing the Coronation Street character Eileen Grimshaw in the ITV soap since 2000.

The actor explained to her fellow contestants that she was adopted and did not meet her birth mother until she was in her early twenties.

I'm A Celeb star Sue Cleaver (PA) (Image: PA)

Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver tells birth mother story on I'm A Celeb

When she was in drama school, she recalled that the Royal Exchange in Manchester was looking for “tiny parts” for the theatre production of Oedipus.

After walking into an audition, Sue shared that an actor said to her:“Oh my god, she’s the absolute double of my wife when I met her.

The actor then asked Cleaver for her date of birth.

He then asked the young actor where she born and she replied 'Barnet', before he rung his wife and said ‘I’ve found her’.

At hearing the story, property expert Scarlette Douglas gasped, saying: “What!”

READ MORE: Where is I'm A Celeb filmed? See the Australian filming location

READ MORE: Ant and Dec's net worth, height and age as ITV I'm a Celeb returns

Former England footballer Jill Scott chimed in: “Nah, that has just given me goosebumps. That is the most incredible story I think I’ve ever heard.”

Meanwhile, Comedian Babatunde Aleshe added: “That’s spooky. That’s mad.”

Cleaver went on to say: “It’s uncanny and I’ve got two half sisters who are all in the business.

“It’s lovely because my mum and my birth mother, we’ve all met, been out for dinner, we’ve all kept in touch, so we’ve all had a lovely relationship ever since, so it’s a nice ending. I’m very lucky.”

She also noted that she is normally a really private person but she felt safe and supported in the camp.

"It felt good to share," she added.

Fans flooded social media to react to Sue's story with many sharing their thoughts on Twitter.

One viewer wrote:"Sue’s story is so crazy omg like how unlikely is that."

A second person posted: "hat was a heartwarming story, Sue Thank you for sharing. Hopefully it brings hope and solace to viewers who might relate to your experience."

A third fan added:"Silently sobbing into my red wine after Sue shared her amazing childhood story. Incredibly brave of her to share".

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV on Saturday at 9pm.