I'm A Celeb is finally back on our screens and this year, the series is back to filming in Australia.

Viewers are already being treated to watching various soap stars, sporting heroes and other famous faces putting themselves through stomach-churning Bushtucker trials - all for our entertainment.

This year marks 20 years since the show began and there have been lots of celebrities that have given jungle, or castle, life a go in that time.

As you watch from the comforts of your couch, here is where the celebs are living...less comfortably.

Where is I'm A Celeb filmed in Australia? ( ITV) (Image: ITV)

Where is I'm A Celeb filmed in Australia?





The striking rainforest backdrop of I'm A Celeb is actually Springbrook National Park in Murwillumbah, New South Wales.

The 6,197-hectare protected park is situated on the McPherson Range and is around 100km south of the popular city of Brisbane.

The camp where the celebs sleep and eat is located in Dungay Creek, according to The Sun.

There is also buildings on-site eating medical and backstage facilities as well as a storage area of props for trials and other surprises.

The family and friends of the celebs are also found here on the morning of evictions.

The families and friends of the campmates are housed here each morning during evictions.

READ MORE: Ant and Dec's net worth, height and age as ITV I'm a Celeb returns

READ MORE: I'm A Celeb's Matt Hancock opens up about affair and his resignation

Can you visit the I'm A Celeb jungle?





Unsurpringly, you can't visit the jungle during the filming of I'm A Celeb.

However, if you fancy an adventure yourself you can go outside the TV show's run you can stay at a dedicated campsite called The Settlement.

Find out more via the Springbrook National Park website.