Boy George made a brutal comparison to a fellow I'm a Celeb campmate during his bushtucker trial on Friday.

The Culture Club singer, 61, took a trip to La Cucaracha Cafe or The Cockroach Cafe, alongside former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The public voted for the pair to take part in the stomach-churning Bushtucker trial during Thursday's programme.

The Mexican-themed jungle cafe features a less-than-appetising menu with Hancock having to stomach the likes of camel’s penis, sheep’s vagina and cow’s anus during the challenge.

Boy George faces I'm A Celeb eating challenge 'La Cucaracha Cafe'





Boy George was allowed to eat vegetarian options during the trial which included sticky beans and fermented plums.

Whilst eating a fermented duck egg, Boy George said: "Oh my god it's disgusting".

He noted at first that it didn't taste of anything and then "it was like a fart".

The singer then compared it to the fart made by his fellow contestant Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver had made in the camp earlier in the week.

The singer and songwriter said it was “like charcoal.”

To secure the final star, Boy George took on blended and fermented seaweed.

Meanwhile, the West Suffolk MP had to eat cockroaches and blended cockroach dip following a main course of cow's anus.

In the end, the pair secured a total of 11 out of 11 stars for the camp.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV on Saturday at 9 pm.