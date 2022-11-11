Matt Hancock admitted that he is 'looking for a bit of forgiveness' as the former Health Secretary admitted he made a 'pretty big' mistake.

The West Suffolk MP, 44, took on camel’s penis, sheep’s vagina and cow’s anus in La Cucaracha Cafe alongside Culture Club frontman Boy George on Friday night.

The Cockroach Cafe in English was Hancock’s third consecutive challenge since he arrived in camp on Wednesday with comedian Seann Walsh.

His appearance on the programme has caused some tension in the camp with some contestants even questioning whether they would stay in the jungle.

Matt Hancock 'looking for a bit of forgiveness' on I'm A Celeb

On his arrival, the campmates quizzed the former government minister about his reasons for signing up to the reality show.

The following day, Hancock was asked about his resignation by his campmates.

The questioning continued after the challenge on Friday when he was asked by his campmates about breaking coronavirus social distancing rules when he pursued an affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo.

Hancock, who was responsible for implementing the rules and resigned as health secretary in June 2021, said: “It was a mistake, because I fell in love with somebody. That’s why I apologised for it.”

TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas said: “It’s that kind of, you just do it and then afterwards it’s like, ‘Oh I’m sorry, I’m sorry’.”

“No, because it’s bigger than that,” Hancock disagreed.

Loose Women star Charlene White also opened up about her experience during the pandemic, she said: “It’s massively bigger than that. My aunt died from Covid in the first wave.

“So, we couldn’t go to the hospital to go and visit her. I had to sit by myself in the church at her funeral. We couldn’t hug each other because we were following guidance.

“And I get that you fell in love, I understand all of those things, but sorry for a lot of families like mine doesn’t really cut it.”

The Tory MP replied: “Yeah. Well, there you go. That’s one of the reasons that I regret it as much as I do.”

Speaking to White, he added: “Do you know what it is actually, what I’m really looking for is a bit of forgiveness, that’s what I’m really looking for.”

Douglas responded: “I nearly cried then.”

“So did I. We all make mistakes. I made a pretty big one,” Hancock said.

The conversation ended with both White and Sue Cleaver giving him a hug, to which the Coronation Street actor added: “It was the elephant in the room and now a line has been drawn under it.

"The elephant has departed.

Later she added: "That took balls Matt to say that.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Hancock acknowledged that the celebs and the public at home have questions about his conduct during the pandemic, adding that “it’s only respectful to just give completely straight and truthful answers”.

He continued: “I wasn’t really expecting it, but it did get very emotional.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV on Saturday at 9pm.