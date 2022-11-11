Love Island star Olivia Attwood has given an update about her exit from I’m a Celebrity.

The reality star was forced to withdraw from the ITV show just 24 hours after entering the Australian jungle.

ITV said the 31-year-old former Love Island contestant has been told by the programme’s medical team that it is not safe for her to return to camp.

A spokesman for Olivia has now clarified a rumour about her exit, confirming Covid was not the reason behind her exit.

A post on her social media said: “For clarity Olivia did not leave the jungle for Covid reason.”

At the time of her exit, a spokesman for the broadcaster said: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

“Unfortunately the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation.

“She has been absolutely brilliant, and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

While the reason was not disclosed, Ant and Dec confirmed Olivia had left on medical grounds and according the The Sun, Covid restrictions were to blame for her departure.

After leaving camp, Olivia was reportedly unable to return having broken the covid bubble and to re-join she would first need to isolate for a week.

A source said: “It was felt this would be too much time to spend away from the competition and potentially place her campmates at a disadvantage to her.

“Obviously viewers at home couldn’t include her in any votes, including selecting them for different challenges during the series.

"Olivia would have been going back in almost halfway through the series, which simply wasn’t fair.

“As frustrating and upsetting as that was for Olivia, who was willing to do whatever it took to go back, she could also see it was an impossible situation.”