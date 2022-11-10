Matt Hancock has opened up about his affair that led to his resignation as Health Secretary as he admitted that there was "no excuse".

The Tory MP for Suffolk, 44, resigned from the cabinet in June 2021 after breaking coronavirus social distancing rules by having an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.

On Thursday night's I'm A Celeb, Mr Hancock said there was “no excuse” for the actions but he also insisted that he “fell in love”.

The politician became the first 'undercover mole' for the 2022 series alongside fellow I'm A Celeb star Seann Walsh when latecomers arrived on Wednesday's programme.

Mr Hancock's appearance on the programme has caused some tension in the camp with some contestants even questioning whether they would stay in the jungle.

He was forced to resign in June 2021 from cabinet after an affair with a work colleague was exposed through CCTV footage that was leaked by the Sun.

His marriage to Martha Hoyer Millar broke down after the footage saw the MP breaking Covid social distancing rules to pursue an affair with his aide.

On his arrival, the campmates quizzed the former government minister about his reasons for signing up to the reality show.

The following day, Hancock was asked about his resignation by his campmates.

He explained that he had resigned because he understood how people felt about him following the CCTV footage that exposed the affair was leaked.

TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas told him as they did chores around the camp: “I want to say this morning as I don’t like to leave things in…

“A lot of things that happened with you during the times, which does make it difficult because people are angry and upset – emotions are running high.

“We are not going to ever exclude anyone. We want to make sure that everyone’s a family, but if it does feel tough for the first few days, I’m sure you understand why.”

Hancock replied: “That’s very good of you to say that.”

Douglas continued: “It was hard. A lot of people had difficult times.

“And then to see that people that had kind of set the rules had then broken them, I think was a big slap in the face for everyone.”

Hancock replied: “Look, I know how people felt. That’s why I resigned, right? I know how people felt and so good on you for saying that, thank you.”

Later in the Bush Telegraph, he added: “Scarlette was very open and also very thoughtful and that’s really what it’s all about.

“Being able to talk about things, whether they’re things you’re proud of, or things you’re not proud of.”

Hancock opened up to comedian Babatunde Aleshe about how his life had changed after his affair became public.

He said: “It was really tough.

“I messed up and I fessed up. I resigned and it’s no excuse but I fell in love, right? That also had a lot of other consequences obviously.”

Aleshe, referring to the CCTV footage, said:" You didn’t just ‘fell in love’ you were grabbing booty bruv”.

"Oh give over," Hancock replied.

Is Matt Hancock still with Gina Coladangelo?

The MP was also asked whether he was still with Ms Coladangelo, he replied: “With Gina? Yeah very much so, yeah, totally.

“That’ll be the best thing about being kicked out, seeing her on the bridge.”

Thursday's episode also saw Hancock take part in his first solo Bushtucker Trial, titled Tentacles of Terror, in which he was trapped inside a octopus-shaped cage full of underwater critters.

Hold your breath as Matt dives to deep depths in the Tentacles of Terror 🕷️

As he began his trial, co-host Ant McPartlin asked him: “You must have met a few snakes in your time in Westminster.”

The MP was tasked with collecting 11 numbered stars in order as the structure was lowered into the water, managing to do so and winning full rations for the camp.

