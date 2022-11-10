Matt Hancock controversially signed up for this year’s series of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity and he’s been thrown into the action since the time he arrived.

He’s set to take on another trial in this evening’s episode.

First shown in last night’s episode, the former Health Secretary arrived and met with another latecomer, comedian Seann Walsh.

The pair seemed to hit it off straight away and got stuck straight into a trial and an undercover challenge together.

Your votes mean that @MattHancock will face The Tentacles of Terror in tomorrow night's show. 🐙



How many stars do you reckon he'll be bringing back for Camp? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/NiMYBTIuiS — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 9, 2022

In tonight’s episode, viewers can expect to see the MP take on a Bushtucker Trial by himself, called Tentacles of Terror.

It will be a chance to redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow campmates after they were disappointed with the six out of 11 stars, Hancock and Walsh collected in their first Bushtucker.

Matt Hancock to take on first solo Bushtucker Trial

The official I’m A Celebrity Twitter account posted a teaser video clip of part of Hancock’s trial, with a spider emoji, writing: “Hold your breath as Matt dives to deep depths in the Tentacles of Terror

“Watch what happens tonight from 9pm #ImACeleb”

Matt Hancock can be seen underwater reaching for stars while being surrounded by creatures.

READ MORE:

As he completes the stages of the trial, the cover above him lowers, making his space out of the water smaller with each drop.

Find out how he gets on in tonight’s episode of I’m A Celeb that will air on ITV at 9pm.