I'm A Celeb presenters Ant and Dec bring back iconic 'Evening Prime Minister' gag as Matt Hancock enters the jungle.

The former Health Secretary, 44, controversially entered the camp alongside fellow latecomer comedian Seann Walsh on Wednesday night's programme.

The West Sussex MP's appearance on the hit reality series has been something of a controversial topic as he leaves behind his West Sussex constituents and was stripped of the Conservative party Whip.

Ant and Dec report breaking I'm A Celeb news in mock news report

Ant and Dec really do have the best jobs in the world 😂🥲 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/vagPIkaQhs — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 9, 2022

The duo poked fun with a mock news report in the opening of the show, reporting: “Hello! Good evening, good morning and welcome to Australia on a day of massive news.

“Here are the headlines: Comedian Seann Walsh and former health secretary Matt Hancock have entered the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

“Eye witnesses claim Walsh and Hancock have been spotted taking part in the Bushtucker Trial.

“And in breaking news, Westminster sources confirm Sir Keir Starmer has just downloaded the I’m A Celebrity app.”

Ahead of Hancock and Walsh's first bushtucker trial - the Beastly Burrows challenge - the presenters resurrected a popular gag from last year's series.

Last year, the hosts made multiple jabs at Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a video showed Number 10 staff joking about a Christmas lockdown party.

READ MORE: Who will win I'm a Celeb 2022 as two new people enter the camp?

READ MORE: ITV viewers ‘work out’ reason for Olivia Attwood’s I’m a Celeb exit

Ant and Dec address Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in I'm a Celeb gag

Despite Boris Johnson resigning earlier in the summer, the joke was back but this time it's at the expense of new PM Rishi Sunak.

Speaking about the former Health Secretary, Ant McPartlin said: “I’m not sure how Matt is going to cope in camp though.

“You know, surrounded by people who don’t know what they’re doing, making it up as they go along and just trying to get by day to day…”

To which Dec jokingly added: “Evening, Prime Minister.”

ITV viewers at home couldn't be more delighted that the joke was back either with many sharing their thoughts on social media.

One user wrote: "Oh I love a good ‘Evening Prime Minister’, this year especially."

Another fan chimed in: "@antanddec YOU BROUGHT BACK THE EVENING PRIME MINISTER JOKES."

A third person posted: "Why does Dec saying “evening Prime Minister” never get old"

Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh's arrival came as Love Island star Olivia Attwood was forced to leave the Australian jungle on medical grounds just 24 hours into the contest.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will be back on our screens tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV.