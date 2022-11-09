Culture Club singer Boy George has warned Matt Hancock that he's 'really going to get it' as the Tory MP entered I'm A Celeb.

The former Health Secretary, 44, controversially entered the camp alongside fellow latecomer comedian Seann Walsh on Wednesday night's programme.

The West Sussex MP's appearance on the hit reality series has been something of a controversial topic as he leaves behind his West Sussex constituents and was stripped of the Conservative party Whip.

Their arrival came as Love Island star Olivia Attwood was forced to leave the Australian jungle on medical grounds just 24 hours into the contest.

Sean Walsh and Matt Hancock arrive in I'm A Celeb jungle

ITV teased a sneak peek of the politician's first Bushtucker trial which saw him crawling through dark tunnels and wading through sludge.

Both the latecomers took part in the Beastly Burrows challenge which saw them secure only six out of 11 stars available - much to the disappointment of the main camp.

The two new arrivals came as a shock to the celebs with many taking to share their thoughts in the Bush Telegraph.

DJ Chris Moyles, 48, shared: “Oh my god, two new people have arrived.

“One of them is Seann Walsh and the other one… I’ve got to go back and double check!”

The camp wasted no time getting to know the Tory MP, sussing out why he signed up and bantering with him.

Moyles, referring to the former Health Secretary's appearances in the Covid press conferences on TV, asked: “You’ve got to get it out of the way for me – please just say: ‘Next slide please’, and I’m really happy.”

Hancock willingly obliged, replying: “Next slide please," as Culture Club frontman Boy George told him: “You’re really going to get it. You’re really going to get it. Not from me I mean, just from…”

Matt Hancock reveals why he signed up for I'm A Celeb

Property expert and TV presenter, Scarlette Douglas, 35, asked the question millions of people at home have been wondering for the past week: “Why did you decide to come in?”

Mr Hancock replied: “Why? Because, all politicians are known – and me in particular – for being in a very sort of strict way of being, which is just not actually how we are.”

Ms Douglas then prompted: “How would you say you were?”

“More human than that,” Hancock replied.

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver went on to tell the MP that he was “a brave man”.

He simply replied: “Well, we’ll see how it goes.”

Douglas chimed in: “I’m looking forward to getting to know you outside of everything else. That’s going to be good. Just be your authentic self.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will be back on our screens tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV.