I'm a Celeb is back and brightening up our wintery nights and ITV viewers are already speculating on who will win and who will get dumped first.

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh are set to enter the camp on Wednesday evening as highly anticipated latecomers for the 2022 series.

The Tory MP's appearance on the hit reality series has been something of a controversial topic as he leaves behind his West Sussex constituents and was stripped of the Conservative party Whip.

Their arrivals come as Love Island star Olivia Attwood was forced to leave the Australian jungle on medical grounds just 24 hours into the contest.

Matt Hancock I'm A Celeb betting odds

The West Sussex MP is on 7/2 odds of being eliminated at the first opportunity by the public according to William Hill.

Mr Hancock sits on 6/4 odds to be voted to do seven or more trials, while he’s odds-on at 1/2 to be chosen to do the most trials during the series.

William Hill Spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “He’s perhaps one of the most talked about contestants ever on the show, but if the markets are anything to go by, Matt Hancock’s time on I’m A Celeb might be a short one.

“That’s because the money has poured for Hancock being eliminated by the public at the first possible opportunity at 7/2, while punters are expecting the former Health Secretary to be voted to do the most public trials at 1/2.”

Who will win I'm A Celeb 2022?





Jill Scott has emerged as an early favourite to be crowned Queen of the Jungle on 9/4 odds with William Hill.

She is closely followed by rugby player and extended Royal Mike Tindall on 11/4 odds and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner on 5/1.

Jill Scott - 9/4

Mike Tindall - 11/4

Owen Warner - 5/1

Chris Moyles - 13/2

Babatunde Aleshe - 9/1

Boy George - 14/1

Seann Walsh - 14/1

Sue Cleaver - 25/1

Matt Hancock - 33/1

Scarlette Douglas - 40/1

Charlene White - 40/1

On the other side of the scale, Matt Hancock's chances of being crowned King of the Jungle sits at 33/1 with only TV presenter Scarlette Douglas and Loose Women panellist Charlene White looking less likely on 40/1.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9 pm on ITV.