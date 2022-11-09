I’m A Celeb is back on our screens and for the first time in two years has returned to the Australian jungle.

The series is off to an exciting start with two trials already completed and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock set to enter tonight.

Tensions have already begun getting heated as Culture Club singer Boy George called Loose Women star Charlene White “controlling” as the pair clashed.

The two campmates cooked together on Tuesday night's programme (November 8) which ended in a disagreement between the pair.

As viewers get to know this year’s campmates, many have been asking, why was Boy George in prison?

Who is Boy George?





Boy George is an English singer and songwriter and is the lead singer of the pop band Culture Club.

The band formed in 1981 with some of their most popular pop hits including Karma Chameleon and Do You Really Wanna Hurt Me.

What is Boy George's real name?





Boy George's real name is George Alan O'Dowd. "Boy George" is how he is known professionally.

Why did Boy George go to prison?





In 2009, Boy George was sentenced to 15 months in prison for assault and false imprisonment of male model and escort, Audun Carlsen.

He was given an early release after 4 months.

In an interview with The Mirror, Carlsen said Boy George “hooked [him] to the wall for about half an hour.”

A spokesperson for ITV told The Mirror: “This is a historic, spent conviction and George has appeared on major TV networks globally on numerous occasions since over the last decade.”

A spokesperson for the star echoed ITV’s sentiments. They told The Mirror: “George went to jail for four months willingly after openly confessing to false imprisonment during a psychotic break 15 years ago whilst in the midst of a well-documented drug problem.

“Not only has he been a pillar of society ever since, but he also remains sober to this day.

“He apologised publicly on Piers Morgan’s life stories and we are very proud of him for his rehabilitation.

“Everyone is entitled to a second chance and George has certainly earned it.”

I’m A Celeb continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.