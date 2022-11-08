Carry On and Harry Potter star Leslie Phillips has died aged 98 after battling a long illness.

Phillips, known for his iconic phrases “Ding Dong”, “Well Hello” and “I say” also provided the voice for the Hogwarts sorting hat in the Harry Potter franchise.

In tribute, his wife Zara, 63, said: “I've lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman.

"He was quite simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went.

"When we married he cheekily introduced me to the Press as royalty, insisting I was the new Zara Phillips and that I was related to the Queen."

His death marks the end to eight decades in show business after tha ctor appeared in more than 200 films, TV and radio shows.

His death leaves Jim Dale, 86, as the only surviving regular Carry On star after Barbara Windsor’s death two years ago.