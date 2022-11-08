Recent global weather patterns could lead to severe flooding in February according to the Met Office.

While much of England remains in drought, two-thirds of people at risk of flooding are unaware of the potential situation.

On Monday, the government launched a new awareness campaign sharing that the average cost for a flooded household is £30,000.

Now there are warnings that the end of winter floods would be a result of a powerful pattern influenced by cooler temperatures in the Pacific, named La Niña.

If the pattern were to happen, it would see flooding in February, leading to storm damage to hundreds of homes.

Canva (Image: Canva)

Met Office warns of severe flooding in February

Experts have now shared that the system could set off a chain reaction of extreme weather across the world, likely resulting in cold snaps.

This, along with the added impact of droughts, could see grounds baked and less able to absorb heavy showers, meaning water will move towards properties and agricultural land.

However, Government agencies have said that the military is on standby to help if flooding reaches unmanageable levels for the Environment Agency.

The Met Office has also warned of the dramatic weather that could be expected at the start of next year, as Will Lang, the head of situational awareness at the Met Office shared there will be a higher chance of cold and dry conditions for the end of 2022.

Canva (Image: Canva)

Adding that the weather is down to La Niña, sharing: "The risk of unsettled weather increases as we head into 2023.

"This is another La Niña winter, as it was last winter, so it would not be unusual if the wettest and stormiest part of the season with the greatest flood risk again at that end of the season, in February, as it did last winter.”

Lang also went on to add that the UK will be affected by the knock-on effect of La Niña in the tropical Pacific:

"We get the knock-on effects that can tend to promote high pressure, which builds to the west of the UK in early winter"