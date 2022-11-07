I'm A Celeb viewers were left in stitches after Owen Warner asked campmate Mike Tindall a question about his wife and member of the royal family Zara Tindall.

The Hollyoaks star, 23, quizzed the former rugby union player, 44, as the contestants got to know each other on Monday night's episode.

Zara Tindall, the British Olympic Equestrian, is the daughter of Princess Anne and is 20th in line to the throne.

The couple married in July 2011 in Edinburgh and they share three children together.

PA (Image: PA)

I'm A Celeb fans react to Owen Warner not knowing who British Royal Zara Tindall was

The soap actor remarked that the rugby player's "got a bit of chat" before asking him whether the British Royal was Australian.

Fans have flooded social media in response to the blunder with many sharing their thoughts on Twitter.

One viewer posted: "Owen is giving joey Essex and idk if I’m here for it or not."

Paired with a laughing emoji, a second person added: "Owen thinking Princess Zara is Australian."

A third viewer posted:"Enjoying Owen not knowing anyone etc. Just asked Mike T if his wife is Australian."

Another fan added: "Did Owen just ask Mike Tindall if his wife's Australian?! Cannot cope with this lad."