ITV viewers have 'worked out' why Olivia Attwood has left I'm A Celeb.

Ant and Dec informed viewers that the Love Island star would feature in Monday night's programme since it was filmed before she left the series.

However, the Geordie duo added that they wished her well but she would not be returning to this year's season.

The reality TV contestant, 31, was the first person from the dating show to sign up for I’m a Celebrity but has had to quit 24 hours into the series on medical grounds.

Olivia Attwood leaving after hearing she’s gonna be sharing a camp with Matt Hancock #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/S8EMFj2R9R — Localmansveiws (@localmansveiws) November 7, 2022

I'm a Celeb viewers have a theory over why Olivia Attwood left

Fans of the hit reality series, now in its 20th year, have already begin speculating over why Olivia left the jungle.

One viewer posted: "Olivia Atwood is for sure pregnant"

While another user asked: "Did you see Olivia Attwood rubbing her stomach?"

Other fans were more sceptical, writing:"Today’s conspiracy theory - Olivia Attwood is pregnant."

Meanwhile, other viewers mourned her loss and sent their best wishes to the reality star.

One person wrote: "So annoyed Olivia Atwood has gone, she was gonna carry the show this year."

Another viewer joked: "Can’t believe we were robbed of Olivia Attwood and Matt Hancock in the same environment."

Paired with a heartbroken emoji, a third fan said:" How the getting rid of my good sis Olivia?¿?!!! I miss her already."

The speculation comes as Olivia's spokesperson posted on her Instagram story ahead of tonight's programme.

In an emotional Instagram story, Olivia's spokesperson said: "To say Olivia is heartbroken is an understatement, she dreamed of doing I'm A Celeb for years and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into the jungle life feet first ( as we knew she would).

The post continued: " However for reasons beyond her control, her journey has been cut short.

READ MORE: Love Island star Olivia Attwood breaks silence after quitting I'm A Celeb jungle

READ MORE: What is Ant and Dec's net worth as I'm A Celeb returns for 2022?

"Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has."

"You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will be back on your screens in the New Year."