I'm A Celeb presenters Ant and Dec have sent a message to Love Island star Olivia Attwood following her exit from the programme.

The reality TV contestant, 31, was the first person from the dating show to sign up for I’m a Celebrity but has had to quit 24 hours into the series on medical grounds.

The popular duo informed ITV viewers that Olivia would feature in Monday night's programme since it was filmed before she left the series.

The Geordie hosts said that they wished her well and were sad that she would not be returning.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood (ITV) (Image: ITV)

Ant and Dec send Olivia Attwood a message after I'm A Celeb exit

The message comes as Olivia's spokesperson posted on her Instagram story ahead of tonight's programme.

In an emotional Instagram story, Olivia's spokesperson said: "To say Olivia is heartbroken is an understatement, she dreamed of doing I'm A Celeb for years and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into the jungle life feet first ( as we knew she would).

The post continued: " However for reasons beyond her control, her journey has been cut short.

"Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has."

"You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will be back on your screens in the New Year."