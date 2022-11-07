I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and everyone's favourite dynamic duo Ant and Dec are back at the helm.

ITV viewers were treated to various soap stars, sporting heroes and other famous faces arriving in the Australian jungle as campmates for a new series on Sunday night.

This year marks 20 years since the show began and there have been lots of celebrities that have given jungle, or castle, life a go in that time.

Here's everything you need to know about the popular pairing as the new series begins.

Ant and Dec ( PA)

When did I'm A Celeb start and how long have Ant and Dec presented the show?

The Geordie duo have hosted the show since its launch in 2002.

With the exception of the 2018 series when Ant McPartlin, 46, was temporarily replaced by fellow ITV presenter Holly Willoughby.

How old are Ant and Dec?





Anthony "Ant" McPartlin is 46 years old and was born on November 18 1975 in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

Declan "Dec" Donnelly was born on September 25 1975 which makes him 47 years old.

He was also born in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

READ MORE: What is Matt Hancock's net worth ahead of I'm a Celeb appearance?

READ MORE: Ant and Dec told to quit I'm A Celeb as petition reaches 50,000 signatures

How tall are Ant and Dec?





Ant is 1.7 metres tall which in feet makes him 5ft 7 inches.

Meanwhile, Dec is 1.68m tall which would make him 5ft 5 inches.

Are Ant and Dec related?





Yes, they are distant cousins according to the IT documentary Ant and Dec's DNA Journey.

Acting in November 2019, the pair retraced their family history through DNA samples.

During the series, they discovered that they have the same DNA marker which means Ant and Dec are related as distant cousins

You can watch Ant and Dec's DNA Journey via the ITV Hub website.

What is Ant and Dec's net worth?





The net worth of the popular presenters is reported to be £62 million each.

They signed a £40 million three-year deal with ITV last year, according to The Sun.

The deal included presented family favourites like Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway.

Their next deal could be worth £ 50 million if they decide to extend it beyond three years.

The presenters are also reported to have invested a lot in property and are through to own houses with around £ 10 million combined value.

They also own a production company together called Mitre and Hurley which is a promotions firm which is named after Ant’s dog.

Separately, they also own production companies, with Ant’s being called Teecourt.

Meanwhile. Dec’s named company is called Deecourt.