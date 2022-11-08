Christmas adverts have been released which can only mean one thing…it’s time to get festive.

There’s nothing like getting cosy under a blanket and flicking your favourite film on, especially if it’s a Christmas one and cold outside.

Disney+ has released a list of all the festive content you can get stuck into this winter, let’s take a look.

TBH, our decorations have already been up for 3 days. ☃️🎄❄️🎅☕🦌🎁🔔🕯️✨



What are you streaming first? #SeasonsStreamings pic.twitter.com/VuOrxD2MBA — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) November 3, 2022

Christmas content to watch on Disney+

Here’s the content you can look forward to watching this festive season on Disney+ along with the dates it will become available to watch.

The Santa Clauses – November 16

Disenchanted – November 18

Jingle All The Way – November 18

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – November 25

Miracle on 34th Street (1947) – November 25

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) – November 25

Hip Hop Nutcracker – November 25

Willow – November 30

All instalments of the Home Alone franchise

All instalments of the The Santa Clause franchise plus the new series

All instalments of the Die Hard franchise

The Muppets Christmas Carol

A Muppets Christmas

The Family Stone

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Frozen

Frozen 2

Godmothered

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Olaf Presents

Once Upon a Snowman

Noelle

The Nutcracker & The Four Realms

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

Mickey’s Once/Twice Upon a Christmas

Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Pluto’s Christmas Tree

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Beauty And The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

The Search for Santa Paws

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

Prep & Landing

Prep & Landing: Naughty vs Nice

Prep & Landing: Operation: Secret Santa

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

12 Dates of Christmas

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

If you aren’t already a Disney+ user, you can sign up via the website.