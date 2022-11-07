The first trial of this year's I’m A Celebrity will grace our screens tonight as Chris Moyles and Boy George take it on.

The pair are seen trapped inside chambers that are quickly filling up with water.

The launch programme on Sunday night saw an average audience of 9.1 million people tune in, according to overnight ratings provided by ITV – up by more than 1 million from last year.

It also secured a peak viewership of 10.3 million.

Viewers saw Boy George, Scarlette Douglas, Olivia Attwood and Moyles selected to become Jungle VIPs – later revealed to mean “Very Isolated People” – and sent to an alternative campsite.

Chris Moyles and Boy George take on I'm A Celeb trial

In a first look at their debut trial, radio DJ Moyles is seen lying down inside a chamber, wearing goggles and a hard hat, as it begins to fill with cold water.

He squirms and shouts “You could have warmed it up a bit”, while Culture Club star Boy George appears to remain calm.

Sunday’s launch episode saw a new batch of 10 celebrities enter the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019, as the past two years were shot at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Two more arrivals have also been confirmed, with one expected to be former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Olivia Attwood quits I’m A Celeb

Tonight’s episode follows the news of Olivia Attwood’s departure from the jungle after just 24 hours.

It is said she was forced to leave due to medical issues.

A show source told The Sun: "Olivia was involved in a medical drama overnight.

"She really wanted to go back into the camp, but medics won't let her."

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.