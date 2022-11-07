Morrisons and Heinz are extending their free jacket potato scheme after the success of the programme aimed at helping those in need amid the cost of living crisis.

The partnership between the major food label and national supermarket chain was due to end on November 6 but is now being extended.

The scheme was launched on October 26 and allows any person, young or old to get one free jacket potato with beans meal per day.

Previously, Heinz announced the policy on Twitter, saying: "If you need a helping hand this half term, from 26th October you can simply ‘ask for Henry’ at your nearest @Morrisons café, and you will be given a free Heinz Beanz meal.

"1 meal per person per day, old or young, no questions asked, until stocks last."

When is the Heinz and Morrisons free jacket potato scheme ending?





The scheme is being extended from the end of October to Sunday, November 27.

How to get a free jacket potato meal?





Those in need can get one free jacket potato meal a day by 'asking for Henry' at Morrisons cafes across the UK.

Jonathan Hordle/Heinz/Morrisons - The scheme will last until late November (Image: Jonathan Hordle/Heinz/Morrisons)

