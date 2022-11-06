The popular supermarket chain, Aldi has created a buzz with the release of an own-brand air fryer cheaper than the ones sold by Ninja.

The company announced they would be creating and releasing their own versions of the sought-after kitchen item with prices being over 50% cheaper than those sold by the Ninja brand ahead of Black Friday later this month.

How much are the Aldi air fryers?





The air fryers will launch at a price of £89.99, making it far cheaper than the Ninja brand which can sell for £200 on other platforms.

How can I get an Aldi air fryer?





The air fryers launched online today (November 6) at 8 am and those wishing to get one can do so by visiting the Aldi website.

However, those unable to snag themselves one of these household utilities online can do so in person when the items become available at Aldi stores across the UK on Sunday, November 13 next week.

The air fryer can also be found in Aldi's Special Buys Magazine.

Aldi's Dual Basket Air Fryer

The air fryer comes with a number of features and presets including functions to reheat, defrost, keep warm, and sync.

The product also has a touch screen which is very navigable for anyone wanting to cook dinner using the fryer.

There is a 60-minute timer, temperature controls, two four-litre cooking baskets, and soft touch handles.

To find the Aldi air fryer and browse the online store, please visit the Aldi website.