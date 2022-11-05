This year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is set to be one of the biggest ever as this year's campmates prepare to take on the challenges.

The much-anticipated new series of the hit ITV show will launch on Sunday at 9pm, as a new batch of celebrity contestants including rugby player Mike Tindall, pop star Boy George and Love Island star Olivia Attwood head into the jungle.

This will be the first series filmed in the Australian jungle since 2019 as the past two years were shot at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

To mark its grand return, the show has said it is opening with “one of the largest and most elaborate entrances to the jungle camp to date”.

Kicking off the series in style, Attwood, radio DJ Chris Moyles, Loose Women star Charlene White, comedian Babatunde Aleshe and former England footballer Jill Scott will arrive by a luxury car at a waterside villa in the Gold Coast.

Meanwhile, arriving one-by-one by boat to a marina will be Boy George, Tindall, Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas and Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner.

After the arrival of hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly at each location, the celebrities learn that the public has been voting to name “Jungle VIPs” and who they want to see have the toughest journey into camp and face the first trial.

The contestants will then face their first trials of the series, with Scott, White and Aleshe challenged with the show’s new version of the infamous plank.

This time the campmates will attempt to walk to the edge of the plank 334ft in the air and once all are in position, they must take a step forward onto the ledge so they are leaning forward and facing the extreme drop to the ground.

Meanwhile, Attwood and Moyles will face a leap of faith as they must jump out of a plane.

The remaining campmates – Tindall, Cleaver and Warner – will be put to the test on the “Critter Cruise” where they must each try and secure a star from a boat’s mast by completing a challenge.

Also confirmed to be joining the contestant line-up this year during the series is former health secretary Matt Hancock, which caused the MP for West Suffolk to have the Tory whip suspended and come under fire from across the political divide after opting to join the show at a time when Parliament is sitting.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns on Sunday, November 6 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.