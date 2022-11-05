UK motorists are being warned by a parking reservation site over a little-known parking mistake that could see drivers given massive fines.

The Highway Code rule could see offending drivers fined £1000 for breaking this provision.

With the festive period only a month away, many may accidentally overlook road traffic laws and be hit with an unwanted penalty this year while keeping up with the Christmas rush.

To stay on the safe side of the law, YourParkingSpace has warned drivers of this one parking mistake that trips up many drivers, especially during busy times of the year.

Highway code rule drivers break which could see them fined £1000

The forgotten road rule that drivers often break is the provision that states that drivers should never park facing oncoming traffic at night.

As the days get darker and we rush around getting our Christmas plans sorted, many may forget this rule and face oncoming traffic while looking for space to park in.

Rule 248 of the Highway Code states: "You MUST NOT park on a road at night facing against the direction of the traffic flow unless in a recognised parking space."

Breaking this rule could see drivers fined a hefty £1000 at a time when people are needing money to pay for festive expenses.

Harrison Woods, CEO at YourParkingSpace, warns: "If you are parked the wrong way your vehicle will be in total darkness to other drivers passing by, which could lead to an accident or damage to your car.

"This is why we always recommend to plan your parking in advance to avoid having to leave your car somewhere unsafe to make it in time for a planned event."

Other road rules drivers commonly break that could see them fined

YourParkingSpace also warned drivers against other commonly broken parking rules:

Covering your registration plate

With the weather getting more unpleasant and mucky, drivers have been warned that dirt and debris could cover a car license plate and see drivers unknowingly break the Highway Code.

The Highway Code states: "lights, indicators, reflectors, and number plates MUST be kept clean and clear."

Failing to do this could see offenders fined a whopping £1000.

Parking on the pavement

In some council areas, parking on the pavement is being clamped down on if it interferes with the safe use of the pavement by pedestrians.

In London, pavement parking is already illegal and could see offenders given a council-issued penalty charge of around £50 to £130.

