The First Round of the FA Cup is set to take place this weekend, with plenty of sides hoping they can make it into the Second Round of the historic competition.

In total 40 matches will be played from Friday, November 4 to Monday, November 7.

This is made up of 48 clubs from League One and League Two as well as 32 from non-League.

The likes of York City, Weymouth, Curzon Ashton, Coalville Town and Taunton Town will be hoping to cause upsets over higher league opposition.

Ties for the Second Round will take place over the weekend of Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27.

What ball number has each club been allocated?





According to the Emirates FA Cup website the ball numbers for each club are as follows, prior to the First Round proper taking place:

1. South Shields or Forest Green Rovers

2. Bolton Wanderers or Barnsley

3. Boreham Wood or Eastleigh

4. Curzon Ashton or Cambridge United

5. Maidenhead United or Dagenham & Redbridge

6. Crawley Town or Accrington Stanley

7. Solihull Moors or Hartlepool United

8. AFC Fylde or Gillingham

9. Peterborough United or Salford City

10. Sutton United or Farnborough

11. Grimsby Town or Plymouth Argyle

12. Milton Keynes Dons or Taunton Town

13. Ebbsfleet United or FC Halifax Town

14. Carlisle United AFC or Tranmere Rovers

15. Bracknell Town or Ipswich Town

16. Chippenham Town or Lincoln City

17. Sheffield Wednesday or Morecambe

18. Hereford or Portsmouth

19. Shrewsbury Town or York City

20. Buxton or Merthyr Town

21. Charlton Athletic or Coalville Town

22. Weymouth or AFC Wimbledon

23. Newport County AFC or Colchester United

24. Stockport County or Swindon Town

25. Doncaster Rovers or King’s Lynn Town

26. Gateshead or Stevenage

27. Fleetwood Town or Oxford City

28. Burton Albion or Needham Market

29. Bradford City or Harrogate Town

30. Port Vale or Exeter City

31. Torquay United or Derby County

32. Bristol Rovers or Rochdale AFC

33. Wycombe Wanderers or Walsall

34. Wrexham AFC or Oldham Athletic AFC

35. Crewe Alexandra or Leyton Orient

36. Barnet or Chelmsford City

37. Woking or Oxford United

38. Chesterfield or Northampton Town

39. Cheltenham Town or Alvechurch

40. Barrow AFC or Mansfield Town

When will the FA Cup 2nd Round draw take place?





The Second Round draw will be made from 7pm on Monday, November 7 which can be watched on BBC Two.

Alternatively it will also be shown on the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook channels.