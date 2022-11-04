The First Round of the FA Cup is set to take place this weekend, with plenty of sides hoping they can make it into the Second Round of the historic competition.
In total 40 matches will be played from Friday, November 4 to Monday, November 7.
This is made up of 48 clubs from League One and League Two as well as 32 from non-League.
The likes of York City, Weymouth, Curzon Ashton, Coalville Town and Taunton Town will be hoping to cause upsets over higher league opposition.
Ties for the Second Round will take place over the weekend of Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27.
What ball number has each club been allocated?
According to the Emirates FA Cup website the ball numbers for each club are as follows, prior to the First Round proper taking place:
1. South Shields or Forest Green Rovers
2. Bolton Wanderers or Barnsley
3. Boreham Wood or Eastleigh
4. Curzon Ashton or Cambridge United
5. Maidenhead United or Dagenham & Redbridge
6. Crawley Town or Accrington Stanley
7. Solihull Moors or Hartlepool United
8. AFC Fylde or Gillingham
9. Peterborough United or Salford City
10. Sutton United or Farnborough
11. Grimsby Town or Plymouth Argyle
12. Milton Keynes Dons or Taunton Town
13. Ebbsfleet United or FC Halifax Town
14. Carlisle United AFC or Tranmere Rovers
15. Bracknell Town or Ipswich Town
16. Chippenham Town or Lincoln City
17. Sheffield Wednesday or Morecambe
18. Hereford or Portsmouth
19. Shrewsbury Town or York City
20. Buxton or Merthyr Town
21. Charlton Athletic or Coalville Town
22. Weymouth or AFC Wimbledon
23. Newport County AFC or Colchester United
24. Stockport County or Swindon Town
25. Doncaster Rovers or King’s Lynn Town
26. Gateshead or Stevenage
27. Fleetwood Town or Oxford City
28. Burton Albion or Needham Market
29. Bradford City or Harrogate Town
30. Port Vale or Exeter City
31. Torquay United or Derby County
32. Bristol Rovers or Rochdale AFC
33. Wycombe Wanderers or Walsall
34. Wrexham AFC or Oldham Athletic AFC
35. Crewe Alexandra or Leyton Orient
36. Barnet or Chelmsford City
37. Woking or Oxford United
38. Chesterfield or Northampton Town
39. Cheltenham Town or Alvechurch
40. Barrow AFC or Mansfield Town
When will the FA Cup 2nd Round draw take place?
The Second Round draw will be made from 7pm on Monday, November 7 which can be watched on BBC Two.
Alternatively it will also be shown on the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook channels.
