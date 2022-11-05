An Asda shopper has revealed how she has cut her food shopping bill to just £5 by making simple changes.

Sharing her tips with LatetDeals.co.uk, Eilish, 26, claims to be savings hundreds on her food bill by using savvy tools and sticking to ASDA's new Just Essentials range.

She said: "Before the rise in inflation, I used to just go to the supermarket with a bit of a list in my head and buy whatever I saw that looked good.

"Now that money’s tighter, I’ve started comparing prices before I go to the shops, sticking to value ranges, and now I only go in with a fiver. My fave supermarket is ASDA. I love their new Just Essentials range, which used to be called Smart Price. It feels like there’s more choice now."

She added: "I actually try now to only go in with a £5 note. If I stick to value products I can normally get enough food for quite a while. Before going to the supermarket I compare prices using the Latest Deals supermarket comparison tool You can type in veggie soup and it’ll show you where’s cheapest."

How you can save money on your food shop

Asda £5 shopping list

Minced Beef & Onion Pies, £1.10 and Mushy Peas, 25p

Cheese & Broccoli Pasta, 40p & Garlic Bread, 40p

Bread, 39p & Cheese Slices, 55p & Chicken Paste, 28p

Vegetable Soup, 24p

Chicken Curry & Rice, 90p

Chocolate Chip Cookies, 39p

Tips to cut food bills at Asda, Tesco, Morrison and Sainsbury’s

Tom Church, Co-Founder of LatestDeals.co.uk, said: “Eilish has the right idea; planning your food shop and getting the cheapest prices on weekly staples allows you more freedom with the rest of your shop. We’ve seen a 500% increase in searches of our supermarket price comparison tool as inflation bites.

"Another money-saving tip would be to shop in the evening. Searching for yellow sticker items - these are items that are nearing their best before date so are reduced in stores - can really cut food costs.

"Signing up for membership cards is another easy way of saving and earning rewards on your shopping. There’s Tesco Clubcard, ASDA Rewards, Nectar Card, myWaitrose, My Morrisons and many more. Morrisons is doing more exclusive deals for members now to copy Tesco, so watch out there."

Your Money Matters

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living. This year has seen a whole host of household price increases - from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices - costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year. We're making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost of living crisis is having on our readers. The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch. Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.