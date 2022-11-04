We all love catching up on the latest must-see shows and films that social media can’t stop talking about.

And with endless TV channels and streaming services, it's pretty hard to run out of good enjoyable content.

Netflix reigns as one of the biggest and most popular streaming services due to its mammoth number of films and TV shows.

From the latest binge-worthy shows like the surprise hit Squid Game to the smash hit movie The Gray Man, there is endless content to watch on Netflix that will have you swapping your evening plans out for a night in, in front of the telly.

So you don’t have to go hunting for what you want to watch tonight, we’ve rounded up the newest shows and films added to Netflix this week.

This includes content that has been released over the last week, as well as what to expect from next week's offerings.

New to Netflix this week, October 22

Here are all the shows and films added over the last week that you can watch now:

Tuesday, November 1:

Buddy Games (2019)

Felon (2008)

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6

Jungleland (2019)

Kimi ni todoke: From Me to You: Multiple Seasons

Molang: Multiple Seasons

Spell (2020)

The Ghost (2022)

The Takeover (2022)

Travel Man: 48 Hours In... Season 5

Young Royals: Season 2

Young Sheldon: Season 4

Wednesday, November 2:

Killer Sally: Limited Series

Till Death: Season 2

The Undateables: Multiple Seasons

Thursday, November 3:

Blockbuster: Season 1

Panayotis Pascot: Almost (2022)

The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos: Season 4

Friday, November 4:

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 1

Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman (2022)

Enola Holmes 2 (2022)

Lookism: Season 1

Manifest: Season 4, part 1

What’s coming to Netflix next week, November 5?





Here's everything that is dropping to Netflix over the next week.

Saturday, November 5

Blitzed! (2020)

Cuba’s Wild Revolution (2020)

El Dorado (2012)

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste: Season 1

The Haunting of Margam Castle (2020)

Tuesday, November 8

Illumination’s Minions & More 2 (2022)

Neal Brennan: Blocks (2022)

The Claus Family 2 (2022)

Triviaverse (2022)

Wednesday, November 9

FIFA Uncovered: Season 1

The Crown: Season 5

The Soccer Football Movie (2022)

Thursday, November 10

Falling for Christmas (2022)

Lost Bullet 2 (2022)

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia: Season 1

Motherland: Season 3

State of Alabama vs. Britanny Smith (2022)

Synchronic (2019)

Warrior Nun: Season 2

Friday, November 11