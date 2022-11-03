The company that makes the Celebrations tubs has announced a major change to them for this Christmas.

Mars Wrigley has said that it will be trialling releasing some tubs that have no Bounty's in them.

They will be teaming up with Tesco to trial a new initiative of No Bounty tubs in the lead up to the festive season.

From Tuesday, November 8 for a limited time customers in select Tesco stores featuring the Christmas Market pop up, will be able to exchange tubs bought in-store that day with a new No Bounty Celebrations tub.

What a 'No Bounty' Celebrations tub will look like (Image: Mars Wrigley)

Other chocolates that usually come in the Celebrations selection will feature more frequently to make up for the lost number of Bounty's.

Emily Owen, Mars Wrigley’s Head of Celebrations Festive Cheer said: "Christmas is the time for giving – but it seems this year, the British public are keen for us to take away…Bounty.

"Last year, we gave customers the opportunity to return their unwanted Bounty chocolates. Now, off the back of public demand, we’re trialling taking them out of the tub altogether.

"You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone! And to those loyal (and secret) Bounty lovers out there, there’s still a chance they’ll make a return after the trial."

Tesco stores where the Bounty-free Celebrations tubs can be found

Baguley Extra in Manchester (November 8)

Hanley Extra in Stoke On Trent (November 9)

Telford Extra (November 10)

Cradley Heath Extra (November 11)

Kidderminster Superstore (November 12)

Redditch Extra (November 13)

Bicester Lakeview Drive Extra (November 14)

Aylesbury Extra (November 15)

Amersham Superstore (November 16)

Reading West Extra (November 17)

Bracknell, RG12 9TZ (November 18)

Newbury Extra (November 19)

Swindon Extra (November 20)

Newport Spytty Extra (November 21)

Pontypridd Extra (November 22)

Pontyclun Talbot Green Extra (November 23)

Risca Extra (November 24)

Bristol Brislington Extra (November 25)

Yeovil Extra (November 26)

Poole Extra (November 27)

Bournemouth Extra (November 28)

Salisbury Extra (November 29)

Winchester, SO23 7RS (November 30)

Southampton Bursledon Towers Extra (December 1)

Portsmouth Extra (December 2)

Chichester Extra (December 3)

West Durrington Extra in Worthing (December 4)

Burgess Hill Superstore (December 5)

Horsham Extra (December 7)

Addlestone Extra (December 8)

Sunbury-On-Thames Extra (December 9)

Twickenham Extra in Isleworth (December 10)

Osterley Extra in Isleworth (December 11)

SevenOaks Roverhead (December 12)

Lunsford Park Extra (December 13)

Ashford Crooksfoot Extra (December 14)

Dover Extra (December 15)

Broadstairs Extra (December 16)

Whitstable Extra (December 17)

Gallions Reach Extra in London (December 18)

For anyone not near a Christmas Market participating store, you could still get a tub without Bounty's.

By looking out for signage in: Main Estate, Express and on Tesco.com, shoppers can enter an exclusive text to win competition between November 16 and December 7 with chances to win Bounty-less tubs.