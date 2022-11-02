The UK could be set for its first major snowfall of winter in November with forecasters predicting winter showers in weeks.

According to WXCharts, snow is set to hit Scotland from November 13 with northern parts of England expected to be affected as flurries of snow become more widespread.

Met Office UK weather update amid snow predictions

The Met Office has also predicted snow could fall in the weeks ahead from mid-November.

Met Office meteorologist Stephen Dixon said: "The potential for some cooler weather increases from mid-November, with the coldest places most likely to be in the northwest.

"There will be an ongoing chance later in the month that any showers could fall as snow for a time in the north, with the high ground most likely to see the highest of any accumulations. There isn’t a signal beyond what we’d normally expect for this time of year in terms of snowfall."

Forecasters have also warned of unsettled weather from mid-November with Brits braced for rain and strong winds.

The Met Office forecast from November 5 to November 19 reads: "Unsettled weather conditions are expected to remain across the UK through this period. Rain and strong winds are likely for the majority on Saturday morning, with brighter conditions moving across from the west through the day.

"However, any dry spells will likely be interspersed with heavy, blustery showers with a risk of coastal gales. Remaining unsettled towards the end of the weekend, but possibly drier for some on Monday, especially further south. Changeable conditions will likely remain with further rain at times, sometimes heavy, for most areas.

"The wettest weather is most likely to be in the west and northwest. Staying windy at times across the UK with a risk of gales, especially in coastal areas. Temperatures at or slightly above average for the time of year."