Fast food giant, Burger King has announced a brand new limited edition menu item, but you'll need to be quick if you want to try it.

New Dirty Vegan Nuggets will be sneaking onto menus nationwide for just one week only, from November 1-6.

The already massively popular vegan nuggets, now have an extra special twist with added toppings of a smoky BBQ sauce topped with a heap of crispy onions.

The brand has launched an exclusive item to help celebrate World Vegan Day on November 1.

vegans where you at — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) October 31, 2022

But if you want to get your hands on the sought-after snack, you'll need to be quick as they're set to sell out.

You can try the Dirty Vegan Nuggets for yourself by downloading the Burger King app.

Plus, if you use the app you can find a handy code and you can grab the limited edition item for just £3.

People with a certain job can get a free Whopper from Burger King this weekend

Firefighters across the country can grab themselves a free Whopper this weekend as the fast-food chain wants to thank them for their hard work and commitment.

Burger King describes Guy Fawkes Night as the busiest night for firefighters so it has decided that, while the UK celebrates with firework displays, firefighters can get a free Whopper.

The free burgers will be available from Friday, November 4 to Sunday, November 6, 2022.