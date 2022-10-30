Pumpkins are a very common sight in people's windows and homes during the Halloween season, with millions being picked for carving.

Once the spooky designs are cut and Halloween is over though the question might remain on what to do with it.

On average the UK bins 8 million of the fruit a year, but there are a few alternative uses you can get out of it instead of just chucking it away.

To help people make good use of pumpkins, the sites SkipsAndBins.com and GoGo Fruit Basket have suggested a few ways to reuse or recycle them.

Millions of pumpkins usually end up being thrown away by Brits every year (Image: PA)

What can you use pumpkins for after Halloween?





Eat it

Grating the pumpkin pulp you pull out when carving could be ideal for use in a pumpkin loaf, pie or muffin.

Additionally, pumpkin seeds can be roasted for a tasty snack, especially with a bit of seasoning.

The fruit is high in Vitamin A and C as well as being a good source of fibre.

Craft it

Use in food is not the only way to recycle a pumpkin as it can be utilised as a way to fill your home with autumnal aromas.

To do this clean out your pumpkin and pour in melted wax, mix with spices such as cinnamon and ginger for an extra seasonal scent and add a wick

Alternatively, use your empty pumpkin to create an autumnal planter for your garden or home, simply scrape out the inside, drill holes for drainage and add potting soil and plants of your choice.

It could also be made into a bird feeder if you clean it out, cut some holes in the side, fill it with bird seed and hang it up in your garden.

Pumpkins can be composted (PA) (Image: PA)

Make a face mask with it

Using pumpkin in a DIY face mask can be a benefit.

AHAs or alpha hydroxy acids are widely praised in the skincare world for the ability to help exfoliate and renew skin, and pumpkins are packed full of them.

Dispose of it safely

If you do need to get rid of your pumpkin then composting it would be the best option.

Chopping up bigger chunks speeds up the process of the material breaking down and it will be very useful in your garden.

You could also offer it up to any gardeners or allotment owners who might be interested in taking it off your hands

Aside from that putting it in a food waste recycling bin also works.