The winner of the 2022 series of The Voice UK has been revealed.

Each judge had one remaining member of their team as they entered the final on Saturday night.

ITV's singing contest returned in September as it reunited us with our beloved celebrity judges Olly Murs, Anne Marie, Will.I.Am and Sir Tom Jones and the iconic turning red chairs.

The 11th series, the first with a live audience since before the Covid pandemic begin, wrapped up on Saturday night.

The latest series also shook things up by introducing a brand new callback lifeline feature.

Who won The Voice UK 2022?





The winner of this year's series of The Voice UK and has, therefore, secured a life-changing recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD is Anthonia Edwards.

They were coached by celebrity judge and best-selling artist and industry legend Tom Jones.

Who were the finalists of The Voice UK 2022?





There we four contestants - one for each coach - in this year's final.

They were:

David Adeogun – Olly Murs

Mark Howard – Anne Marie

Naomi Johnson – Will.I.Am

Anthonia Edwards – Tom Jones

Who won The Voice UK in 2021?





Look who's back! It's @craigeddiee, our #TheVoiceUK 2021 winner performing his second single 'The Outside"" (and we can NOT get enough of it!) 😍🎶



Watch Craig's full performance here - https://t.co/oLIsP1HHnp pic.twitter.com/LRkWs6iwl9 — The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) October 29, 2022

Chart-topping pop star Anne Marie made her debut on the iconic panel in 2021 and mentored last year's winning act.

Scottish performer Craig Eddie, 24, won the tenth series of the show.

Eddie released his debut song Come Waste My Time last year and has since released more music including his first independent track Strive.