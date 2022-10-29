The Voice UK crowns its winner tonight and here's how you can tune into the final.

ITV's singing contest returned in September as it reunited us with our beloved celebrity judges Olly Murs, Anne Marie, Will.I.Am and Sir Tom Jones and the iconic turning red chairs.

The 11th series, the first with a live audience since before the Covid pandemic begin, wraps up on Saturday night.

Each judge has one member of their team left in the competition and one of the four remaining contestants is painstakingly close to being crowned this year's winner.

*screams* It's officially #TheVoiceUK final day 🙌 The party starts at 8pm over @itv and ITV Hub! 💃✨ pic.twitter.com/F09gDkqyBF — The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) October 29, 2022

Here's how you can tune into the grand final and cheer on your favourite.

When is The Voice UK final 2022?





The final of The Voice UK 2022 will air on Saturday, October 29 on ITV at 8 pm.

If you can’t make it to the sofa in time, you can catch up with all aired episodes on ITV Hub.

Who are The Voice UK finalists 2022?





See the final four contestants that made it to the final and will battle it out to secure that life-changing recording contract.

We have also included the celebrity coaches that the singing stars have been paired with:

David Adeogun – Olly Murs

Mark Howard – Anne Marie

Naomi Johnson – Will.I.Am

Anthonia Edwards – Tom Jones

