Brit Pop legends, Pulp are set for a 2023 reunion amid news that the 1990s chart-toppers would be playing new shows next year.
The group, fronted by Jarvis Cocker, confirmed they will be playing at Glasgow's TRNSMT, and Suffolk's Latitude festivals as well as other standalone gigs across the UK and Ireland.
The Sheffield band, consisting of Jarvis Cocker, Candida Doyle, Nick Banks, and Steve Mackey formed in 1978 and grew in popularity after its immensely successful album, Different Class topped the UK charts.
This is the band's second reunion after they joined together in 2011 to play at London's Hyde Park and the Isle of White Festival among many others.
Pulp have arrived on Instagram, so go follow us there too. Big news coming tomorrow !!! https://t.co/HrPQtBsNwc pic.twitter.com/X3mjX8mOEN— Pulp (@welovepulp) October 27, 2022
In a statement, Cocker said: “Three months ago, we asked, What exactly do you do for an encore?”
Adding: “Well … An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage. So … We are playing in the UK & Ireland in 2023. Therefore … Come along & make some noise.”
How to get tickets to Pulp tour 2023
Pulp announced they are playing at Glasgow's 2023 TRNSMT Festival and the Latitude event in Suffolk as well as a raft of new standalone gigs across the UK and Ireland.
A presale will begin for certain dates on Wednesday and Thursday (November 2 and 3) while the general sale for the Sheffield, Dublin, Scarborough, and Glasgow gigs will begin on Friday, November 4.
Pulp tour dates 2023
Here are all the locations across the UK and Ireland the band is touring:
- May 26 - Bridlington Spa
- May 28 - Warrington Neighbourhood weekender
- June 9 - Dunlin St Anne's Park
- July 1 - London Finsbury Park
- July 7 - Glasgow TRNSMT Festival
- July 9 - Scarborough Open Air Theatre
- July 12 - Cardiff International Arena
- July 14 and 15 - Sheffield Utilita Arena
- July 21 - Suffolk Latitude Festival
All dates can be found on the Ticketmaster website.
