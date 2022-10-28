Nothing signals the return of the festive period quite like the return of the Starbucks red cups.
The red cups have long been synonymous with the start of the festive period, with many waiting for their arrival alongside the classics such as the eggnog latte.
Whether you’re switching off the radio every time they play Mariah Carey or if you’ve already started watching Christmas movies, like it or not the Christmas cups are back.
Starbucks Christmas cups 2022 return date
For the eager ones among us, there’s not long to wait. The Starbucks Christmas cups and festive menu will be launching on Thursday, November 3.
The cups and new menu items will be available to enjoy from Starbucks stores and Drive Thrus across the UK while stocks last.
Starbucks Christmas menu 2022
If you’re eager for your favourite Starbucks drinks to arrive, don’t worry, the Starbucks classics WILL be returning.
You can find the Caramel Waffle Latte, the Toffee Nut Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Eggnog Latte all available to enjoy with your own customisations.
They will be joined by newbies Toffee Nut Cream Cold Brew and Praline Cookie Hot Chocolate.
Full UK Starbucks Christmas menu
- Toffee Nut Cream Cold Brew (NEW)
- Praline Cookie Hot Chocolate (NEW)
- Toffee Nut Latte (RETURNING)
- Caramel Waffle Latte (RETURNING)
- Gingerbread Latte (RETURNING)
- Eggnog Latte (RETURNING)
- The Reusable Red Cup (RETURNING)
- Colour-Changing Reusable Cup (NEW)
- Pigs Under Blanket Roll (NEW)
- Festive Feast Panini (RETURNING)
- Brie and Cran-merry Focaccia, (RETURNING)
- ‘Tis the Season Turkey Sandwich (RETURNING)
- Toffee Nut Muffin (NEW)
- Toffee Nut Mini Loaf Cake (NEW)
- Ginger Mini Loaf Cake (NEW)
- Red Velvet Loaf Cake (RETURNING)
- The Christmas Tree Brownie (RETURNING)
- Chocolate and Caramel Muffin (RETURNING)
