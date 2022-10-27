The supermarket chain Morrisons has announced that it is launching a recruitment drive for Christmas where it is aiming to hire 3,500 staff.

This will be for a huge range of temporary positions as they expect a jump in demand for the festive season.

Morrisons cited the "added excitement of a Winter World Cup" as part of the reason for the recruitment drive, as it is looking for around 500 more workers than they did at this time last year.

The hiring spree includes roles across the UK in Morrisons stores, food making and logistics operations.

Morrisons are looking for 500 more temporary staff members than they did last year (PA) (Image: PA)

Clare Grainger, Morrisons’ people director, said: “Ahead of the festive season, we are looking for 3,500 Christmas helpers to come and join our fast-moving and exciting team on a temporary or permanent basis.

“There are lots of great opportunities in our various stores and sites across the UK to help people develop new skills and make and deliver the items our customers love to enjoy when celebrating the festive season.”

It came as the retailer closes in on the £190 million takeover of convenience store chain McColl’s, which has now been approved by the CMA (Competition and Markets Authority).