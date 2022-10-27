The major garden, home, and kitchen retailer, Wilko unveiled a sale offering customers huge savings on their Christmas preparations this year.

The sale, which is offering customers half-price on a selection of quality Christmas trees, started yesterday (Wednesday, October 26) and will last until Thursday, November 10.

A diverse array of artificial, pre-lit, and flocked trees will be included in the sale, providing an option for all manner of tastes.

Wilko Christmas trees for 50 per cent off this November

There are three different trees on offer in this sale, ensuring there is something for everyone this year.

The Christmas trees on sale at Wilko are as follows:

Wilko Flocked Fir Christmas Tree 7ft

Wilko - Wilko Flocked Fir Christmas Tree 7ft (Image: Wilko)

Description: Described as a "Stylish, sturdy and snowy" 7ft tree on the Wilko website, this is the perfect Christmas centerpiece thanks to its beautiful "snow-effect finish," creating "a winter wonderland" feel.

Original price: £100

Sale price: £50

To find out more and get your Christmas tree, please visit the Wilko website.

Wilko 6ft Green Pre-Lit Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

Wilko - Wilko 6ft Green Pre-Lit Fir Artificial Christmas Tree (Image: Wilko)

Description: This Christmas tree has a "sturdy design" and "includes 120 warm white LED lights that enhance the festive ambience with bright light."

Original price: £75

Sale price: £37.50

To find out more and get your Christmas tree, please visit the Wilko website.

Wilko 7ft Scandinavian Fir Tree

Wilko - wilko 7ft Scandinavian Fir Tree (Image: Wilko)

Description: "This Scandinavian Fir tree exhibits the spirit of Christmas just as good as a real one," according to Wilko, and it's easy to see why with its "natural green colour" and traditional look.

Original price: £85

Sale price: £42.50

To find out more and get your Christmas tree, please visit the Wilko website.

Your Money Matters

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living.

This year has seen a whole host of household price increases — from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices — costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year.

We’re making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways, and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost-of-living crisis is having on our readers.

The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures, and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel, and travel means we will all feel the pinch.

Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.